Dr. Trent Sterenchock, MD
Dr. Trent Sterenchock, MD is an Urology Specialist in Warner Robins, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Houston Medical Center, Perry Hospital and Taylor Regional Hospital.
Houston Urology Associates233 N Houston Rd Ste 100, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 293-1580
- Houston Medical Center
- Perry Hospital
- Taylor Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
He has GREAT bedside manner & makes you feel comfortable in the most uncomfortable of situations. He is a wonderful doctor whom I would recommend to anyone!
About Dr. Trent Sterenchock, MD
- WALTER REED ARMY MEDICAL CENTER
