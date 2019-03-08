Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Proffitt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They completed their fellowship with University Of Maryland
Dr. Proffitt works at
Locations
New Mexico Heart Institute502 ELM ST NE, Albuquerque, NM 87102 Directions (505) 841-1000
Westside Office2240 Grande Blvd SE Ste 102, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 841-1000
Garland Vanguard Vascular & Vein700 Walter Reed Blvd, Garland, TX 75042 Directions (972) 487-1818
Rowlett Vanguard Vascular & Vein7600 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 150, Rowlett, TX 75088 Directions (972) 487-1818
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Proffitt was great with me and my entire family he was able to answer all our questions I did end up losing both my legs due to my own health issues he did every thing to help me i have recovered very well and am still alive today to tell this I have started bowling every sat night alive and well in garland tx the Hill family thank you
About Dr. Trent Proffitt, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1578513396
Education & Certifications
- University Of Maryland
- Southern Illinois University-Carbondale
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Proffitt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Proffitt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Proffitt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Proffitt works at
Dr. Proffitt has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Proffitt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Proffitt speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Proffitt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Proffitt.
