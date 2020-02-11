Dr. Trent Martin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Martin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Martin, MD
Dr. Trent Martin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Va Beach, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alberta Fac Med and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia1925 Glenn Mitchell Dr Ste 102, Va Beach, VA 23456 Directions
Gastroenterology Consultants of Southwest Virginia1020 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455 Directions (757) 464-1644
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Martin saved my life! He is compassionate and listens to each patient as their own individual issues. I had stage 3 cancer and my colon was completely blocked from a cancer tumor. I would highly recommend him! Thanks Dr Martin!
About Dr. Trent Martin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- Francis Scott Key/Johns Hop
- St Thomas Hospital
- University of Alberta Fac Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
