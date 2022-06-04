Overview

Dr. Trent Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Fort Smith and Northeastern Health System Sequoyah.



Dr. Johnson works at Ft. Smith Rheumatology PC in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.