Dr. Trent Carroll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carroll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Carroll, MD
Overview
Dr. Trent Carroll, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine.
Dr. Carroll works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Eye Physicians Of Springfield Inc2254 Olympic St, Springfield, OH 45503 Directions (937) 346-8157
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carroll?
About Dr. Trent Carroll, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1417955626
Education & Certifications
- Penn State U-Hershey Med Ct
- Jewish Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carroll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carroll works at
Dr. Carroll has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carroll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carroll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carroll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.