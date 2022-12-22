Dr. Trent Albright, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albright is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trent Albright, MD
Dr. Trent Albright, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Monroe, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with ProMedica Bay Park Hospital, ProMedica Flower Hospital, Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
ProMedica Physicians Eye Care1180 N Monroe St, Monroe, MI 48162 Directions (419) 291-6500
ProMedica Physicians Eye Care5700 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 776-1004
Worthington Ophthalmology89 E Wilson Bridge Rd, Worthington, OH 43085 Directions (614) 885-8833Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Bay Park Hospital
- ProMedica Flower Hospital
- Promedica Monroe Regional Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Optima Health
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Albright and his staff are professional in every aspect. I am grateful that I am a patient of Dr. Albright.
- Ophthalmology
- 16 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Emory University
- Cook County Hospital, Chicago, IL
- Mount Sinia Medical Center, Miami Beach FL
- NORTHEAST OHIO MED UNIV COLL OF MED
- Ohio State University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Albright has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albright accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albright has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albright works at
Dr. Albright has seen patients for Ocular Hypertension and Nearsightedness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albright on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Albright. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albright.
