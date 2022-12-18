See All Ophthalmologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Trenity McKinney, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (43)
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience
Dr. Trenity McKinney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.

Dr. McKinney works at Oasis Eye Care, Optical & Med Spa in Venice, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Oasis Eye Care, Optical & Med Spa
    1868 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 (941) 493-9393
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Surgery Center At St Andrews
    1350 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 (941) 488-2030

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy
Dry Eyes
Ocular Hypertension

Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Hypotropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anisocoria Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dacryoadenitis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pigment Dispersion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Repair of Eye Laceration Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
    Dec 18, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. McKinney since about 2010, and he has always been knowledgeable and caring. Very nice and competent staff also. Only downside is that everything takes a very long time, but that's just the nature of a thorough eye exam visit.
    Wendy — Dec 18, 2022
    About Dr. Trenity McKinney, MD

    Ophthalmology
    22 years of experience
    English
    1629030655
    Education & Certifications

    Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
    Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
    U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
    West Texas A&M University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. McKinney works at Oasis Eye Care, Optical & Med Spa in Venice, FL.

    Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension, and more.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

