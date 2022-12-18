Dr. McKinney has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trenity McKinney, MD
Overview
Dr. Trenity McKinney, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Venice, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas.
Locations
Oasis Eye Care, Optical & Med Spa1868 S Tamiami Trl, Venice, FL 34293 Directions (941) 493-9393Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Surgery Center At St Andrews1350 E Venice Ave, Venice, FL 34285 Directions (941) 488-2030
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. McKinney since about 2010, and he has always been knowledgeable and caring. Very nice and competent staff also. Only downside is that everything takes a very long time, but that's just the nature of a thorough eye exam visit.
About Dr. Trenity McKinney, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center
- Texas Tech Health Sciences Center
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- West Texas A&M University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McKinney accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McKinney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McKinney has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, Dry Eyes and Ocular Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.