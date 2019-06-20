Dr. Trella Dutton, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dutton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Trella Dutton, DDS
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trella Dutton, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Athens, AL.
Locations
Limestone Smiles of Athens220 French Farms Blvd Ste D, Athens, AL 35611 Directions (256) 635-7313
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Dutton is a very genuinely caring, and professional dentist. I wish I had discovered her much sooner than I did.
About Dr. Trella Dutton, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1033387758
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dutton accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dutton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Dutton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dutton.
