Dr. Doyle has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Trecia Doyle, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Trecia Doyle, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Doyle works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Psychotherapy and Behavioral Health Services628 Beverley Rd Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11218 Directions (718) 437-5570
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doyle?
About Dr. Trecia Doyle, MD
- Psychiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407981442
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doyle accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doyle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doyle works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Doyle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doyle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doyle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doyle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.