Dr. Travis Wille, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wille is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Wille, DDS
Overview
Dr. Travis Wille, DDS is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Forest Lake, MN. They specialize in Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.
Dr. Wille works at
Locations
-
1
Forest Lake Office25 Lake St N Ste 200, Forest Lake, MN 55025 Directions (651) 346-0599
-
2
North Branch Office38891 7th Ave, North Branch, MN 55056 Directions (651) 346-0598
-
3
Cambridge1820 2nd Ave SE Ste 300, Cambridge, MN 55008 Directions (651) 346-0597
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Guardian
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Wille?
Dr. Wille is great. He is easy to talk to and gentle with patients.
About Dr. Travis Wille, DDS
- Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1609993278
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wille has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wille accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Wille using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Wille has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wille works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Wille. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wille.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wille, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wille appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.