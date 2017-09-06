Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westermeyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Dr. Westermeyer works at
Locations
Travis C Westermeyer DPM736 E Grand Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Westermeyer did an amazing job fixing my heel problems from too much running over the years. The staff was friendly and also followed up to months later to see how I was doing.
About Dr. Travis Westermeyer, MD
- Podiatry
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westermeyer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Westermeyer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Westermeyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Westermeyer has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Bunion and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westermeyer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Westermeyer speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Westermeyer. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westermeyer.
