General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Travis Webb, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Liverpool, NY. 

Dr. Webb works at Upstate Surgical Group PC in Liverpool, NY with other offices in Fayetteville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Upstate Surgical Group PC
    5100 W Taft Rd Ste 2E, Liverpool, NY 13088 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 634-3399
    4208 Medical Center Dr, Fayetteville, NY 13066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 329-2500

Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Dec 07, 2022
    Absolutely outstanding surgeon with tremendous expertise. He saved my life. And if that’s not enough, an added bonus is that I had no pain following emergency surgery. I give him my highest recommendation.
    KO — Dec 07, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Travis Webb, MD
    About Dr. Travis Webb, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730321894
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Webb, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Webb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Webb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Webb accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Webb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Webb has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Incisional Hernia and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Webb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Webb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Webb.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Webb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Webb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

