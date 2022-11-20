See All Family Doctors in Reno, NV
Dr. Travis Walker, MD

Family Medicine
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Travis Walker, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.

Dr. Walker works at University of Nevada School of Medicine Family Medicine Residency Program Reno, Nevada in Reno, NV with other offices in Sparks, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University of Nevada Family Medicine Center
    1664 N Virginia St, Reno, NV 89557 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 784-1533
  2. 2
    Renown Health X-ray & Imaging - Vista
    910 Vista Blvd, Sparks, NV 89434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (775) 982-5000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Renown Regional Medical Center
  • Renown South Meadows Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Overweight
Gout
Obesity
Overweight
Gout
Obesity

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Nov 20, 2022
    After my husbands appointment with Dr. Walker I was so impressed that I asked him if he would take me on as a new patient!!!!!!! My previous primary is fine and I had no problems with her but I need a Dr like Dr Walker. I was just super impressed with the way he helped my husband.
    Marcia — Nov 20, 2022
    About Dr. Travis Walker, MD

    • Family Medicine
    • 8 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1174940092
    Education & Certifications

    • University Nevada, Affiliated Residency Program
    • University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
    • University of Nevada
    • Family Practice
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Walker has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Walker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Walker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

