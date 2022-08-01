Dr. Vickers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Vickers, DO
Overview
Dr. Travis Vickers, DO is a Critical Care Emergency Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Critical Care Emergency Medicine, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV.
Dr. Vickers works at
Locations
Gastroenterology Associates6950 S Cimarron Rd Ste 200, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 796-0231
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Spent alot of time reviewing symptoms and explaining care and steps for treatment
About Dr. Travis Vickers, DO
- Critical Care Emergency Medicine
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vickers accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vickers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Vickers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vickers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vickers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vickers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.