Dr. Travis Venner, DPM

Podiatric Surgery
3.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Travis Venner, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota, Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center, Hegg Health Center and Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera.

Dr. Venner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building
    400 E 3rd St Fl 2, Duluth, MN 55805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
Nail Avulsion and Excision

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 17, 2016
    Quality care!
    Tea, SD — Dec 17, 2016
    About Dr. Travis Venner, DPM

    • Podiatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1851351597
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
    • Avera Heart Hospital Of South Dakota
    • Avera McKennan Hospital and University Health Center
    • Hegg Health Center
    • Pipestone County Medical Center and Family Clinic Avera

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Venner, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Venner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Venner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Venner works at Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building in Duluth, MN. View the full address on Dr. Venner’s profile.

    Dr. Venner has seen patients for Foot Fracture and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Venner. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

