Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD

Vascular & Interventional Radiology
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Midland Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Van Meter works at MTV IR in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Main Office
    6060 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206 (469) 458-9800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Dallas Medical Center
  Medical City Plano
  Midland Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening

Atherosclerosis
Venous Insufficiency
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Screening
Aneurysm
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis of Aorta
Bone Cancer
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Dialysis Access Procedures
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liver Cancer
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Sciatica
  • View other providers who treat Sciatica
SIR-Spheres®
Thrombosis
Uterine Fibroids
Vascular Disease
Venous Compression
Venous Sclerotherapy
    Aetna
    Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    CareSource
    CHAMPVA
    Cigna
    Commercial Insurance Company
    Community Health Choice
    CoreSource
    Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    Health Net
    HealthPlus
    HealthPlus Amerigroup
    HealthSmart
    Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    Humana
    Husky Health
    inHealth
    INTotal Health
    Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    Medicaid
    Midwest Health Plan
    Molina Healthcare
    MultiPlan
    Peach State Health Plan
    Planned Administration Inc
    Simply Healthcare Plans
    Staywell (Wellcare)
    Tricare
    UnitedHealthCare
    Universal American
    Wellcare of Georgia

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Aug 15, 2021
    Great patient experience, top notch stuff..Five star care!
    Gerald — Aug 15, 2021
    About Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD

    Vascular & Interventional Radiology
    30 years of experience
    English
    1750339461
    Education & Certifications

    Emory University Hospital
    University of Texas Medical School at Houston
    Baylor University
    Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Meter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Van Meter has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Van Meter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Van Meter has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Meter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Meter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Meter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Meter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Meter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

