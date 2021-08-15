Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Meter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD
Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Main Office6060 N Central Expy, Dallas, TX 75206 Directions (469) 458-9800
Hospital Affiliations
- Dallas Medical Center
- Medical City Plano
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Great patient experience, top notch stuff..Five star care!
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1750339461
- Emory University Hospital
- University of Texas Medical School at Houston
- Baylor University
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
