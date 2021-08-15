Overview

Dr. Travis Van Meter, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Dallas Medical Center, Medical City Plano and Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Van Meter works at MTV IR in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.