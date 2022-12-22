Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Dyke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of South Florida (Usf) and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Van Dyke works at
Locations
-
1
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Sand Lake7350 Sandlake Commons Blvd Ste 3315, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 354-3700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Downtown Orlando25 W Crystal Lake St Ste 200, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (407) 254-2500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Orlando Orthopaedic Center Lake Nona9685 Lake Nona Village Pl Ste 102, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (407) 418-0582Monday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Dyke?
Highly recommend
About Dr. Travis Van Dyke, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1467413070
Education & Certifications
- Tulane University Hospitals/Clinics
- University Of South Florida (Usf)
- FLORIDA STATE UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Dyke has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Dyke accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Dyke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Dyke works at
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Dyke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Dyke.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Dyke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Dyke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.