Dr. Thompson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Thompson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Thompson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Dr. Thompson works at
Locations
Expert Cancer Physicians Pllc
5701 S Padre Island Dr, Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 334-5130
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He took time to explain all aspects of the treatment recommended. Additionally, he answered every question we answered with professionalism, patience, and knowledge. We left feeling very hopeful about my husband's cancer treatment.
About Dr. Travis Thompson, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1164472676
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Thompson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Thompson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Thompson works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Thompson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thompson.
