Psychiatry
1.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Travis Svensson, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Burlingame, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 8 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO and is affiliated with Mills-peninsula Medical Center.

Dr. Svensson works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Burlingame, CA with other offices in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychiatric Evaluation, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Group Psychotherapy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sutter Bay Hospitals
    1501 Trousdale Dr, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 342-1966
  2. 2
    Clinical Training Research Inst
    825 Van Ness Ave Ste 503, San Francisco, CA 94109 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 775-7766
  3. 3
    Clinical Training Research Institute
    4104 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (415) 775-7766
  4. 4
    Clinical Training & Research Institute
    25 Edwards Ct Ste 105, Burlingame, CA 94010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 342-1966

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Other Psychiatric Medication Therapy (Inpatient Only) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    How was your appointment with Dr. Svensson?

    Feb 12, 2022
    DR SVENSSON GUST LOVE GREAT DOCTOR
    NANCY RODRIGUZ — Feb 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Travis Svensson, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 8 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780619783
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SAN FRANCISCO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Svensson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Svensson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Svensson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Svensson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Svensson has seen patients for Psychiatric Evaluation, Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) and Group Psychotherapy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Svensson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Svensson. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Svensson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Svensson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Svensson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

