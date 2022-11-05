Dr. Small has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Small, DO
Overview
Dr. Travis Small, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Locations
Warren Clinic Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine6475 S Yale Ave, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-4460
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I am so very pleased with the results after Dr Small has replaced both my hips. (Anterior method). It’s only been 15 days since the second surgery and I’m able to do my 2 daily 3/4 mile walks with my dog albeit very slowly. I researched many orthopedists before choosing Dr Small and am so thankful I made the right decision. I tend to ask a lot of questions. Dr Small thoroughly answered all and never made me feel rushed to end the appointment. I’m an active 72 yo woman and literally feel 52. So looking forward to doing all the activities I love to do before hip pain from arthritis made it so painful. Also, his assistant Becca is so kind and helpful. If the knees ever give me issues, I truly hope Dr Small is still in Tulsa.
About Dr. Travis Small, DO
Education & Certifications
- Norton Healthcare, Louisville, Ky
- Lecom Healthcare, Erie, Pa
- Peninsula Hospital Center
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
Dr. Small accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Small has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Small on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Small. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Small.
