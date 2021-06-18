Overview

Dr. Travis Sizemore, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LINCOLN MEMORIAL UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Baptist Health Corbin and Saint Joseph London.



Dr. Sizemore works at UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology in Pikeville, KY with other offices in London, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.