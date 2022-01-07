Dr. Travis Shiba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shiba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Shiba, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Shiba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.
Dr. Shiba works at
Locations
UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care27235 Tourney Rd Ste 2500, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 253-5851
Lac-olive View-ucla Medical Center14445 Olive View Dr, Sylmar, CA 91342 Directions (747) 210-3125MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Valencia Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC25775 McBean Pkwy Ste 108, Valencia, CA 91355 Directions (661) 255-8252
Univ. Head and Neck Associates200 Medical Plz 550, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Directions (310) 206-6688
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent! 5??????????I had sinus surgery and Dr Shiba found a huge mass (gratefully it was benign) in my back sinus cavity that didn’t show up on the CT scan. So, naturally the surgery went longer than expected, but he cleared everything out of my sinuses. He has the best doctor bedside manner and is very thorough whether it be via phone, emails and especially in patient doctor visits. I can’t imagine anyone else doing my surgery, or simply taking care of my ENT. I rarely leave my opinions to these healthgrades, but Dr. Shiba is so deserving of a few minutes of my time to voice my opinion of of wonderful, talented, respectful and best ENT Doctor I’ve ever had, and I’ve had a lot in my 59 years of living!
About Dr. Travis Shiba, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Washington University / College of Dental Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shiba has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shiba accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shiba works at
Dr. Shiba has seen patients for Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shiba on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shiba. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shiba.
