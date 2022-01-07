Overview

Dr. Travis Shiba, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Valencia, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Washington University / College of Dental Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.



Dr. Shiba works at UCLA Health Santa Clarita Primary & Specialty Care in Valencia, CA with other offices in Sylmar, CA and Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Headache, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.