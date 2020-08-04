Overview

Dr. Travis Shaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Shaw works at Travis Shaw MD Facial Plastic Surgery/ ENT in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.