Dr. Travis Shaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Shaw, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Locations
Travis Shaw, MD8730 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 120, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 775-4559
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours Richmond Community Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
I had a successful upper eyelid surgery. Dr. Shaw and the staff were very kind and took great care to make sure everything went well
About Dr. Travis Shaw, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1629279047
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia At Vcu
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Washington and Lee University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Shaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shaw.
