Dr. Rhodes has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Rhodes, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Rhodes, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with JPS Family Health Center and WHS East Campus.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ent Dept Surgical Specialty Clinic1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-3000
-
2
Bardin Road Specialty Clinics1741 E Bardin Rd, Arlington, TX 76018 Directions (817) 702-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- JPS Family Health Center
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rhodes?
About Dr. Travis Rhodes, DO
- Sports Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1275979056
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rhodes accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rhodes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rhodes works at
Dr. Rhodes has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rhodes.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rhodes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rhodes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.