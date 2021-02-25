Dr. Travis Omura, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Omura is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Omura, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Omura, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Seattle, WA.
Dr. Omura works at
Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Omura?
He took excellent care of me in the Emergency Department @ VMMC. He listened and respected the fact that I was able to tell the triage RN and him, the reason I came in was a DVT in my left leg. Medical staff don't listen or appreciate patients, whom they perceive as being uneducated, telling what the problem is
About Dr. Travis Omura, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1952698243
Education & Certifications
- Emergency Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
- UW Medical Center - Northwest
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Omura has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Omura using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Omura has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Omura works at
Dr. Omura has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Omura.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Omura, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Omura appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.