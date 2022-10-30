Dr. Travis O Brien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O Brien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis O Brien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis O Brien, MD is a Registered Nurse in Burnsville, MN. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER.
Locations
Twin Cities Pain Clinic14551 County Road 11 Ste 100, Burnsville, MN 55337 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7235 Ohms Ln, Edina, MN 55439 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic683 Bielenberg Dr Ste 103, Woodbury, MN 55125 Directions (952) 522-6070
Twin Cities Pain Clinic7270 Forestview Ln N Ste 100, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (952) 522-6070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.OBrein has been my Pain dr. for 4years. He did a spine stimulater for me and it is wonderful.He is leaving the pain clinic in Burnsville and and I will very much miss him but I wish the best for his new adventure. Karolynne will very much miss him , but I wish the best for him
About Dr. Travis O Brien, MD
- Nursing (Registered Nurse)
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1124466222
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester, MN
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
