Dr. Travis Nielsen, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.



Dr. Nielsen works at Family Practice Group in Pocatello, ID. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.