Dr. Travis Motley, DPM

Podiatry
4 (18)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Travis Motley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and JPS Family Health Center.

Dr. Motley works at ANESTHESIA DEPARTMENT in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jps Health Network
    1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 927-1370
  2. 2
    1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 922-2430
  3. 3
    1250 8th Ave Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-9100
  4. 4
    1800 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (817) 702-9100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
  • JPS Family Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sever's Disease
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Sever's Disease
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 10, 2021
    As a dance teacher, I deal with multiple foot issues (plantar's fasciitis, bone spurs, arch problems to name a few). Dr Motley has patiently and successfully helped with these issues and more over the years. Would recommend him any day!
    Leslie — Sep 10, 2021
    About Dr. Travis Motley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003850991
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Motley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Motley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Motley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Motley works at ANESTHESIA DEPARTMENT in Fort Worth, TX. View the full address on Dr. Motley’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Motley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

