Dr. Travis Motley, DPM
Overview
Dr. Travis Motley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and JPS Family Health Center.
Locations
Jps Health Network1500 S Main St, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 927-1370
- 2 1650 W Magnolia Ave Ste 117, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 922-2430
- 3 1250 8th Ave Ste 600, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 702-9100
- 4 1800 Park Place Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110 Directions (817) 702-9100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- JPS Family Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
As a dance teacher, I deal with multiple foot issues (plantar's fasciitis, bone spurs, arch problems to name a few). Dr Motley has patiently and successfully helped with these issues and more over the years. Would recommend him any day!
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Motley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motley.
