Dr. Travis Montgomery, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Carmel, IN.
New Hope Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine PC13421 Old Meridian St Ste 202, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 927-7000
Achilles Podiatry of Carmel11911 N Meridian St Ste 128, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 927-7000
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Witham Health Services
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
I had an ingrown toenail that I had left untreated for too long. After consulting with a different doctor I chose to go to see Dr. Montgomery. He was so friendly, reassuring and informative, unlike my first doctor. I would recommend him to anyone with foot problems!
Dr. Montgomery has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Montgomery accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Montgomery has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Montgomery. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montgomery.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montgomery, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montgomery appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.