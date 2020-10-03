Dr. Travis Moncrief, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moncrief is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Moncrief, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Travis Moncrief, MD is an Urology Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Urology, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center and Essentia Health-Virginia.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
I could never convey the appreciation I feel for Dr. Travis Moncrief and Dr. Lawrence Cisek. While on a family trip, a parent’s worst nightmare became our reality. Our tiny 2 month baby, who only weighed 8 pounds, presented to the ER with extreme hypertension and a large mass that was covering over 50% of his abdomen. It became clear that our son’s case was not a typical occurrence, so many opinions were given. These experts were absolutely amazing in thoroughly explaining what they knew while never downplaying what they didn’t. I handed my tiny boy to them and awaited the unknown. Dr. Cisek and Dr. Moncrief spent hours operating on our son during an intricate and risky surgery. Their skills and expertise cannot be replicated and I could never repay them! We have since been under the care of many specialists and our son underwent another major surgery. We have never felt that level of comfort with anyone else. These are the only docs I’d ever trust with my child’s life! The BEST!
- Urology
- 6 years of experience
- English
- Male
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Urology
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
- Essentia Health-Virginia
Dr. Moncrief has seen patients for Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moncrief on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
