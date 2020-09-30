See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Rochester, MN
Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Dr. Travis McKenzie, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rochester, MN. 

Dr. McKenzie works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Adrenalectomy, Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy and Thyroid Lobectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Rochester - Surgery
    200 1st St SW Ste 2, Rochester, MN 55905

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

Sep 30, 2020
I’m so happy I took the drive (1-1/2 hrs) to go to Mayo in Rochester to have my surgery!! Well organized, friendly staff and awesome care. Dr. Travis McKenzie and his team were the best!!
About Dr. Travis McKenzie, MD

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
  • English
  • Male
  • 1194812834
Education & Certifications

  • General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

