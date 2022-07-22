Dr. Travis Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Lewis, MD
Dr. Travis Lewis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL.
Dr. Lewis works at
South Florida ENT Associates601 N Flamingo Rd Ste 407, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Directions (954) 432-6620Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Florida ENT Associates3079 E Commercial Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 966-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
South Florida ENT Associates2500 Weston Rd, Weston, FL 33331 Directions (954) 389-1414Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 4:00pm
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
On July 21, 2022 I visited Dr. Lewis at his office in Weston after a week of hearing loss in my right ear. Last week, I went swimming and was unable to clear water from my right ear. A couple of days later, I paid a visit to Memorial Hospital West ER where a Physician's Assistant removed a good amount of was build up, but indicate I would need to visit a specialist for a more in-depth procedure. Using some kind of specialized machine, Dr. Lewis was able to remove all the blockage and I was finally able to hear something from my right ear. What a relief! Thanks much Dr. Lewis.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1114217478
- University Hospital
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.