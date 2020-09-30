Dr. Travis Lee, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Lee, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Lee, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Lee works at
Locations
-
1
KureSmart Pain Management - Novi46325 W 12 Mile Rd, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 697-2880Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lee?
Have to agree, the company that took over the practice after Dr. Lee left is lacking. Sent me a bill for my last visit even though they said everything would carry over from Kure. Come to find out from BCBS that they are a non-participating provider until they get their paperwork in. Would have been nice for them to share prior to my visits. Showed up this am for a procedure but had to reschedule as they didn't share with me the proper prep needed. Very frustrating. For those who want to know where he ended up. He is now working at Sparrow Pain Management in Lansing!
About Dr. Travis Lee, DO
- Pain Management
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1194089011
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Oakland Hospital
- MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lee works at
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.