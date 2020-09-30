Overview

Dr. Travis Lee, DO is a Pain Management Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Lee works at KureSmart Pain Management - Locations in MD, DE, MI in Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.