Overview

Dr. Travis Koeneke, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Manhattan, KS. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi Hospital Manhattan, Clay County Medical Center, Cloud County Health Center, Coffey County Hospital, Community Hospital Onaga, Community Memorial Healthcare, Geary Community Hospital, Hanover Hospital, Herington Hospital, Morris County Hospital, Republic County Hospital, Wamego Health Center and Washington County Hospital.



Dr. Koeneke works at Cancer Center Of Kansas in Manhattan, KS with other offices in Marysville, KS, Clay Center, KS and Junction City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Leukocytosis and Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.