Dr. Travis Kieckbusch, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Kieckbusch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of NV Sch of Med and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Pershing General Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Great Basin Orthopaedics9480 Double Diamond Pkwy Ste 100, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 786-1600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Pershing General Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Fast friendly efficient
About Dr. Travis Kieckbusch, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1134285844
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Univ of NV Sch of Med
- University of Nevada, Reno
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kieckbusch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kieckbusch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kieckbusch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kieckbusch works at
Dr. Kieckbusch has seen patients for Clavicle Fracture, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Shoulder Fracture Treatment, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kieckbusch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
76 patients have reviewed Dr. Kieckbusch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kieckbusch.
