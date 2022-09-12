See All Neurologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD

Neurology
4 (73)
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City and Norman Regional Hospital.

Dr. Kanaly works at Ascension Medical Group St. John Neurology & Stroke Care in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine, All Headaches (incl. Migraine) and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1
    Center for Cardiovascular Medicine
    2000 S Wheeling Ave Ste 701, Tulsa, OK 74104

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Integris Baptist Medical Center
  • Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
  • Norman Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Migraine
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 73 ratings
    Patient Ratings (73)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Sep 12, 2022
    Dr. Kanaly we have told you before, that when we met you at Baptist Hospital in OKC, that we felt God sent you to us. Candice has been doing a great job with Leanne, but it's just not you. We are moving to Arkansas this month so Leanne can be closer to family. We just wanted to tell you Thank You for everything you have done.
    Leanne & Rick — Sep 12, 2022
    About Dr. Travis Kanaly, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750594099
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
    Internship
    • University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ of OK Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Boston
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
