Dr. Travis Jones, DPM
Dr. Travis Jones, DPM is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Canton, GA. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Cherokee.
Northside Hospital Cherokee450 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 224-1000
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Canton470 Northside Cherokee Blvd, Canton, GA 30115 Directions (770) 517-6636
Northside Hospital Orthopedic Institute-Sports Medicine - Woodstock900 Towne Lake Pkwy, Woodstock, GA 30189 Directions (770) 517-6636
- Northside Hospital Cherokee
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I saw Dr. Travis Jones for the first time today for mild foot pain, which recently arose while walking for exercise. I have osteoporosis so I was concerned. Everyone at the Canton office was friendly and professional. The wait time was short. I saw the medical assistant, Maria, first, and then the x-ray technician, who took 3 views of my foot and displayed the images on the computer screen. Dr. Jones listened to my history and examined my foot. He explained the x-ray and what was causing the foot pain. He made some helpful suggestions. Because the pain is improving, he did not need to see me again but he said, "If you need me in the future, I'm here." I did not feel rushed at all. He was very knowledgeable, thorough and warm. Although my issue was not major, Dr. Jones understood that it was not trivial to ME. The entire experience at Northside Orthopedic, from the front desk to the podiatrist, was first rate. I give Dr. Jones and his team the highest recommendation.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1932338027
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Bellarmine University
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
