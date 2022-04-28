Dr. Travis Howard, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Howard, DO
Overview
Dr. Travis Howard, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Baywood Medical Center and Mercy Gilbert Medical Center.
Locations
Chandler Office333 N Dobson Rd Ste 15, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 926-3353Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
AZ Elite Surgeons, LLC726 N Greenfield Rd Ste 105, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 641-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Baywood Medical Center
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Foundation
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Was informed at all steps prior to and after surgery, no problems and very satisfied with Dr Howard. Thanks
About Dr. Travis Howard, DO
- Breast Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Brigham Young University
