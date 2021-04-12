Dr. Travis Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Holt, MD
Overview
Dr. Travis Holt, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Bloomington, IL.
Locations
Esch Wieland and Naour Sc1505 Eastland Dr Ste 2300, Bloomington, IL 61701 Directions (309) 662-9022
Hospital Affiliations
- OSF Saint James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center
- OSF Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Holt and All of his staff, are the absolute Best, Lydia is awesome. He has done all of my procedures, and each time he spend quality time explaining and answering questions. Dr Holt has done 2 procedures on my Fiance, Excellent outcome ,He has done a relative of mine procedure, who was diagnosed with Colon rectal ca he took excellent care of him, Even wanting him to come back to discuss to encourage him the next step for a better outcome. Several years back he took great care of my mother and did her successful Colon Ca surgery. Having all these positive outcomes , I would not go to any one else .
About Dr. Travis Holt, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1932320819
Education & Certifications
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
