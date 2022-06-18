Overview

Dr. Travis Hendry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Logan Regional Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.



Dr. Hendry works at Mountain Orthopedics - Layton in Layton, UT with other offices in Bountiful, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.