Dr. Travis Hendry, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Travis Hendry, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Layton, UT. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakeview Hospital, Ogden Regional Medical Center, Logan Regional Hospital and Mckay Dee Hospital.
-
1
Mountain Orthopedics - Layton201 W Layton Pkwy Ste 400, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (435) 264-5873
-
2
Mountain Orthopedics1551 Renaissance Towne Dr Ste 400, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (435) 264-5872Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Lakeview Hospital
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Logan Regional Hospital
- Mckay Dee Hospital
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Deseret Mutual (DMBA)
- EMI Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicare
- PEHP
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Great job! Doctor very informative. Knows his stuff. I’m pleased ??
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1124235312
- Virginia Commonwealth University/McV
- Virginia Commonwealth University
- George Washington University School Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
