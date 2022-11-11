Dr. Travis Grotz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grotz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Grotz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Grotz, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Complex General Surgical Oncology. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.
Locations
Rochester - Cancer200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 405-0046
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Grotz was my surgeon during my cancer treatment. He preformed HIPEC and performed a full gastrectomy . I couldn’t be in better hands. He’s caring, listens to his patients and is very responsive. His staff is also amazing! I’m so thankful for his genuine work.
About Dr. Travis Grotz, MD
- Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1245496934
Education & Certifications
- Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Complex General Surgical Oncology and General Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
