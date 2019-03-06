Dr. Travis Foster, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Foster is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Foster, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Foster, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.
Dr. Foster works at
Locations
Texas Vascular Specialists4375 Booth Calloway Rd Ste 501, North Richland Hills, TX 76180 Directions (817) 770-0608
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City North Hills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Foster's staff are wonderful. They are always on top of everything. If you ask a question they have an answer or will have one in a few seconds. It is always a pleasure to deal with them. Dr. Foster himself is am excellent doctor. He has treated both my self and my husband. We were both pleased to have him as our doctor.
About Dr. Travis Foster, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1013962349
Education & Certifications
- Galichia Rsrch Inst
- UNIV OF ALABAMA
- Univ. of Alabama-Birmingham- School of Medicine
- Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Foster has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Foster accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Foster has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Foster works at
Dr. Foster has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Foster on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Foster speaks Arabic.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Foster. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Foster.
