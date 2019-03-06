Overview

Dr. Travis Foster, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in North Richland Hills, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ut Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Medical City North Hills.



Dr. Foster works at Southwest Vascular Specialists in North Richland Hills, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.