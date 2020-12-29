Dr. Travis Eggl, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eggl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Eggl, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Travis Eggl, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and University Medical Center.
Dr. Eggl works at
Locations
Lubbock Surgical Associates Llp3611 22nd Pl, Lubbock, TX 79410 Directions (806) 771-2222
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- FirstCare Health Plans
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Eggl did my gastric sleeve and I am impressed with him and his office staff. I would recommend him to others. I am 8 months post op and have lost 98 lbs. I have about 25 more to go.
About Dr. Travis Eggl, DO
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
