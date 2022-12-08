Overview

Dr. Travis Dwyer, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Elkton, MD. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.



Dr. Dwyer works at Champaign Dental Group in Elkton, MD with other offices in Bel Air, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.