Dr. Dugger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Travis Dugger, DO
Overview
Dr. Travis Dugger, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Fairfield Township, OH.
Dr. Dugger works at
Locations
-
1
Trihealth Surgical Institute - Bethesda Butler3145 Hamilton Mason Rd Ste 200B, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 844-1000
-
2
Butler County Medical Center3125 Hamilton Mason Rd, Fairfield Township, OH 45011 Directions (513) 893-8109
-
3
Mccullough-hyde Memorial Hospital5151 MORNING SUN RD, Oxford, OH 45056 Directions (513) 853-9000
-
4
Trihealth Orthopedic and Sports Institute8020 Liberty Way, West Chester, OH 45069 Directions (513) 853-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dugger?
• PROFESSIONAL AND DOWN TO EARTH HUMAN BEING. • VERY PERSONABLE AND A GREAT LISTENER. • EXPLAINED EVERY STEP OF THE PROCEDURE AS HE WAS PERFORMING IT. • HE CALLED ME REGARDING MY PROCEDURE RESULTS AS SOON AS THEY BECAME AVAILABLE. • WONDERFUL EXPERIENCE AT TRIHEALTH HEALTH SYSTEM. DR. TRAVIS DUGGER IS A WONDERFUL SURGEON.
About Dr. Travis Dugger, DO
- General Surgery
- English
- 1841532785
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dugger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dugger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dugger works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dugger. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dugger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dugger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dugger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.