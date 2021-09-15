Overview

Dr. Travis Clegg, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jeffersonville, IN. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Clark Memorial Health, King's Daughters' Health and Scott Memorial Health.



Dr. Clegg works at Landmark Surgery Suites in Jeffersonville, IN with other offices in New Albany, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.