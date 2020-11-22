See All Podiatrists in Kennewick, WA
Dr. Travis Carter, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (14)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Travis Carter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.

Dr. Carter works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Foot and Ankle Clinic, PC
    3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (509) 585-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Trios Women's and Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Choice Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • LifeWise
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Providence Health Plans
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Nov 22, 2020
    Excellent. Dr Carter provided a simple, effective, and non-invasive toe remedy to this septuagenarian. Wish I had gone sooner.
    Ironman X 10 — Nov 22, 2020
    About Dr. Travis Carter, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 25 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134288533
    Education & Certifications

    • Puget Sound VA and Madigan Army MC
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Travis Carter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carter works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. View the full address on Dr. Carter’s profile.

    Dr. Carter has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

