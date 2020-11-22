Overview

Dr. Travis Carter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Carter works at Trios Care Center in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.