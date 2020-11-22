Dr. Travis Carter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Carter, DPM
Overview
Dr. Travis Carter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.
Dr. Carter works at
Locations
Advanced Foot and Ankle Clinic, PC3730 Plaza Way, Kennewick, WA 99338 Directions (509) 585-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Trios Women's and Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- LifeWise
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Providence Health Plans
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carter?
Excellent. Dr Carter provided a simple, effective, and non-invasive toe remedy to this septuagenarian. Wish I had gone sooner.
About Dr. Travis Carter, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Puget Sound VA and Madigan Army MC
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carter works at
Dr. Carter has seen patients for Hammer Toe and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Carter speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.