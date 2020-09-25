Overview

Dr. Travis Calvin Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in El Centro, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 66 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with El Centro Regional Medical Center and Pioneers Memorial Healthcare District.



Dr. Calvin Jr works at Calvin Medical Group in El Centro, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Lumbar Spine Fracture, Herniated Disc, Spine Fractures and Traumatic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.