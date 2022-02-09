Dr. Travis Bennett, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Travis Bennett, DMD
Overview
Dr. Travis Bennett, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Key Largo, FL.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Bennett, Travis W DMD102965 Overseas Hwy, Key Largo, FL 33037 Directions (305) 203-0445
- Aetna
- Delta Dental
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
True to his advertising, Dr. Bennett and his staff really care about your comfort and dental health. Very gentle and very understanding.
About Dr. Travis Bennett, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1790889251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.