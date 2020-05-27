Overview

Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.



Dr. Lalli works at Raleigh Orthopaedic Clinic, Raleigh, NC in Cary, NC with other offices in Chapel Hill, NC, Richardson, TX and Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Ankle Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.