Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WV Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with University of North Carolina Hospital.
Locations
Raleigh Orthopaedic (urgent Care-panther Creek)6715 McCrimmon Pkwy Ste 205, Cary, NC 27519 Directions (984) 974-5700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UNC Orthopaedics (Chapel Hill-Weaver Crossing)1181 Weaver Dairy Rd Ste 110, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-5700
UT Southwestern Medical Center Richardson/Plaon3030 WATERVIEW PKWY, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 669-7070Tuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
Ut Southwestern Medical Center1801 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Directions (214) 645-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- University of North Carolina Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Trapper is a fantastic surgeon. I fully ruptured my left Achilles tendon (age 33, now 35) and Dr. Trapper operated on it about 3 weeks after the rupture. Following the recovery guidelines combined with physical therapy, I am fully healed. Dr. Trapper used the minimal scarring (percutaneous technique) and it feels stronger than before. I'm an athlete and had left Achilles issues for almost 10 years prior to the rupture/surgery. Recovery can be long and strenuous, but I totally recommend Dr. Trapper.
About Dr. Trapper Lalli, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh
- West Virginia University
- WV Univ Sch of Med
- Orthopedic Surgery
